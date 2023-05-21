Courtesy Anthony Maldonado May 21, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Anthony MaldonadoJACKSONVILLE — A memorial service for Anthony Maldonado, 42, is scheduled for 2 p.m., Friday, May 19, 2023, at Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville with Bro. Joe Ballard and Bro. Jonathon Valentine officiating. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christianity Sports Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Sign Up to get Obituaries by Email Email* Submit Bible verse 5.20.21.23 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email “But the wisdom that comes from heaven is first of all pure; then peace-loving, considerate, submissive, full of mercy and good fruit, impartial and sincere.” (James 3:17) Newspaper Ads Multi-Media Marketing Bundle Unlocking Access WHO WE ARE TMT Coupon Savings Front Page TMT QR Newsletter-E-editions Funeral Home TOMA Program Multi-Media Marketing Bundle American Tours- Tyler Austin College May Specials Special Health Resources Bulletin Trending Topics Tyler High School graduate ready for tough training with Navy SEALs 5A Baseball Playoffs: Whitehouse moves on to regional semifinals PHOTOS: Jacksonville High School sees off over 230 students at graduation Tyler small business boom revs up with emergence of Mosaic District Early College High School graduate plans to pursue journalism