Courtesy Annie Louise Holman Dec 1, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Annie Louise HolmanJACKSONVILLE — Graveside service for Ms. Annie L. Holman of Jacksonville Tx., is schedule for 12/02/21 at 1:00 p.m. at resthaven cemetery. Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Annie Louise Holman Jacksonville Cemetery Graveside Service Schedule Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Get Daily Obituary Updates Sent To Your Inbox * indicates required Email Address * First Name Last Name Obituaries Bible verse 12.1.21 Alex Dominguez Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email “But the day of the Lord will come like a thief. The heavens will disappear with a roar; the elements will be destroyed by fire, and the earth and everything done in it will be laid bare. ” (2 Peter 3:10) Newspaper Ads CHRISTUS Medicare TMT Funeral Home Bulletin Trending Topics Rose City Hoops: Lions roll to win over Red Raiders 'You can write your story': Latin American woman finds success by empowering women, changing lives along the way 'A Joy and Blessing': Arp 3-year-old with big personality to light Tyler Christmas tree as 2022 Miracle Child Anti-abortion group prays outside Tyler Planned Parenthood ahead of Supreme Court arguments Girls basketball: Legacy uses post play to take down rival Tyler