Anneliese Offenhausser Burns
TYLER — A memorial service for Anneliese Offenhausser Burns, 89, of Tyler will be held on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Tyler with visitation scheduled one hour prior to service. Mrs. Burns was born February 2, 1932 in Stuttgart, Germany and passed away June 18, 2021 in Tyler.
