Ann Thomas Long
QUITMAN — Ann Long, age 78, of Quitman, passed away August 8, 2021 at her home.
Funeral service is scheduled for 2:00 PM Saturday, August 14, 2021 at the Lowe-Gardner Funeral Chapel. She will be laid to rest at Rock Hill Cemetery following the service. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service time, starting at 1:00 PM.
