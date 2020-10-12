Angie Huntsman Jones
PLEASANT HILL — A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Angie Huntsman Jones, 50, of Overton, 2 p.m. Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment, Davis Cemetery. Visitation, 12:30 p.m. - 2 p.m. Thursday, October 15, 2020, at the funeral home. Arrangements by Crawford-A Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Ms. Jones was born May 18, 1970, in Longview, and died October 9, 2020.

Tags

Recommended for you