Andrew Layne Leath
TYLER - Graveside service will be held for Andrew Layne Leath, 66, of Tyler, on Friday, January 15, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Pine Springs Cemetery with Chaplain Elwood Stetson officiating under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home. Andrew was born September 8, 1954 in Tyler and passed away January 9, 2021.

