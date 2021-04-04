Amy Marie Hass
ALBA — Services for Amy Marie Hass, 48, Alba, are scheduled for 2 p.m., Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Amazing Grace Fellowship Church, Alba, under the direction of Wilson-Bartley Funeral Home, Alba. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m., Monday, April 5, 2021, at Wilson-Bartley Funeral Home. Amy was born September 18, 1972 in Quitman and passed away April 2, 2021 in Tyler.
 
 