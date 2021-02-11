Alvin D-Bo Murphy
HALLSVILLE — Service For Alvin D- Bo Murphy, 48, Hallsville will be at 1 O’clock Saturday at Rising Star C O G I C Gladewater, burial will follow in Red Rock Cemetery Gladewater. Dearion & Davis Funeral Parlor in charge of arrange
Viewing on Friday, February 12, from 1 pm until 6 pm at D & D All Faith Chapel Hwy 80 West & 130 Pear Rd. Gladewater.

