Alva Jo Henderson
NEW LONDON — Born on July 25, 1935. Died on July 11, 2023. Services will be held at London Baptist Church, New London, TX on July 25, 2023. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. Services start at 6:00 p.m.

