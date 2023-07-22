Courtesy Alva Jo Henderson Jul 22, 2023 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Alva Jo HendersonNEW LONDON — Born on July 25, 1935. Died on July 11, 2023. Services will be held at London Baptist Church, New London, TX on July 25, 2023. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. Services start at 6:00 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Job Market Sports Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Sign Up to get Obituaries by Email Email* Submit Bible Verse: 7.22-23.23 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email “I have chosen the way of faithfulness; I have set my heart on your laws.” (Psalm 119:30) Trending Topics New cowboy-themed coffee shop now open in Troup Auto Show, Shakespeare highlight weekend of events Hero Dog at Smith County shelter needs your help Officer involved in shooting back on beat Mrs. Willie Jean Golden