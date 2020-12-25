ATHENS — No services have been scheduled for Alpearl Hasley, 91. Arrangements by John R. Harmon Undertaking Company, Tyler. Mrs. Hasley was born November 1, 1929, and died December 24, 2020.
“But the angel said to them, ‘Do not be afraid. I bring you good news that will cause great joy for all the people. Today in the town of David a Savior has been born to you; he is the Messiah, the Lord. This will be a sign to you: You will find a baby wrapped in cloths and lying in a manger.…
