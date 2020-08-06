Alice Nadine Jones
 TYLER — A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Alice Nadine Jones, 59, of Tyler, 11 a.m. Friday, August 7, 2020, at Dale Chapel Baptist Church. Interment, Evergreen Memorial Park. Viewing, 2 p.m. - 8 p.m. Thursday, August 6, 2020, at the funeral home. Arrangements by John R. Harmon Undertaking Co., Tyler. Mrs. Jones was born February 8, 1961, and died July 29, 2020.

Tags

Recommended for you