TYLER — A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Alice Nadine Jones, 59, of Tyler, 11 a.m. Friday, August 7, 2020, at Dale Chapel Baptist Church. Interment, Evergreen Memorial Park. Viewing, 2 p.m. - 8 p.m. Thursday, August 6, 2020, at the funeral home. Arrangements by John R. Harmon Undertaking Co., Tyler. Mrs. Jones was born February 8, 1961, and died July 29, 2020.
Alice Nadine Jones
