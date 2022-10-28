Alice Marie Sherfield
DOUGLASVILLE — Funeral Services for Ms. Alice Sherfield, 81, of Douglasville, GA. will be held at 2:00 P.M. Sun. Oct. 30, 2022 at Greater St. John Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Sheffield Cemetery. Public viewing will be held at the services. Arrangements by Cunningham Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at CunninghamKilgore.com.
