QUITMAN — Funeral services are scheduled for Alice Holliman St. John, 81, of Quitman, 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Wilson-Bartley Funeral Home. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Monday, August 3, 2020, at Wilson-Bartley Funeral Home. Arrangements by Wilson-Bartley Funeral Home, Alba. Mrs. St. John was born July 28, 1939, in Memphis, Tennessee, and died August 1, 2020.
Alice Holliman St. John
