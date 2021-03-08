Alice Gullatt Ellis
TYLER — A graveside service for Mrs. Alice Gullatt Ellis, age 77 of Tyler, Texas is scheduled for 2:00 PM Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at the Pleasant Retreat Cemetery in Tyler, Texas. Services are under the direction of Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale, Texas.
