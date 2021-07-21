Alice Gilcrease
QUITMAN — Alice Gilcrease, 85, of Quitman, Texas passed away on July 18, 2021 with her family by her side.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at Lowe-Gardner Funeral Chapel from 6:00PM - 8:00pm. Funeral Services will be held for Mrs. Gilcrease on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at 2:00PM at Forest Hill Baptist Church followed by interment at Concord Cemetery.
