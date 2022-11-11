Alice Faye Burket
TYLER — Services for Alice Faye Burket, 77, of Tyler will be held on Monday, November 14, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Chapel in Tyler. Visitation will take place immediately after service at the funeral home. Mrs. Burket will be laid to rest at Starrville Cemetery. She was born August 7, 1945 in Tyler and passed away November 9, 2022.
 
 

