Alice Ann Fullylove
 TYLER — Graveside services are scheduled for Alice Ann Fullylove, 46, of Overton, 12 p.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Asbury Cemetery. Interment, Asbury Cemetery. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, August 14, 2020, at Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors. Arrangements by Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors, TYLER. Ms. Fullylove was born June 5, 1974, in Tyler, and died August 7, 2020.

