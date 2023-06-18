Courtesy Alganetta Marie Simpson Jun 18, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Alganetta Marie SimpsonTYLER — Alganetta Marie Griffin Simpson, 68, of Tyler, passed away June 12, 2023 in Tyler. She was born February 12, 1955 in Hobbs, New Mexico. Arrangements provided by Stewart Family Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Sign Up to get Obituaries by Email Email* Submit Bible verse: 6.5.23 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email “Yours, Lord, is the greatness and the power and the glory and the majesty and the splendor, for everything in heaven and earth is yours. Yours, Lord, is the kingdom; you are exalted as head over all.” Newspaper Ads June 1/2 page WHO WE ARE TMT QR Newsletter-E-editions Multi-Media Marketing Bundle Funeral Home BIT Nom Ballot BIT Nom Gang Page Multi-Media Marketing Bundle June TOMA Program New Employee Free Digital Access 2 TMT Full Page American Tours- Tyler Bulletin Trending Topics Chapel Hill's Kylei Griffin transfers to Texas A&M Storms ripped through East Texas early Friday morning causing extensive damage 2023 NCAA College World Series Glance Serena Lucille Vrnak Carolyn Meyer