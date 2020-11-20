TYLER — Funeral Mass is scheduled for Alfredo Sandoval, 85, of Tyler, 12 a.m. Friday, November 20, 2020, at Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. Interment, Rose Hill Cemetery. Arrangements by Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors, Tyler. Mr. Sandoval was born August 28, 1935, in Jalpa Zacatecas, Mexico, and died November 17, 2020.
Alfredo Sandoval
