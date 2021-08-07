Courtesy Alfred Dale Wyatt Aug 7, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Alfred Dale WyattQUITMAN — Alfred Dale Wyattpassed away peacefully on August 5, 2021. He is in the care of Lowe-Gardner Funerals & Cremations. Services may be held at a later date. Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Alfred Dale Wyattpassed Alfred Dale Wyatt Care Service Date Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Get Daily Obituary Updates Sent To Your Inbox * indicates required Email Address * First Name Last Name Obituaries Bible verse 8.7.21 Alex Dominguez Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email “All your words are true; all your righteous laws are eternal.” (Psalm 119:160) Newspaper Ads WHO WE ARE TMT Bulletin Trending Topics Tyler doctor says healthcare system is being overwhelmed 11-year-old from Tyler writes book to help stop bullying Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List announced Hometown musician returns to Tyler to achieve dream of performing at Stanley's CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital - Tyler Among Nation’s Top Performing Hospitals for Treatment of Heart Attack Patients