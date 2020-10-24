Aletha Diane Fink
 DALLAS — Memorial services are scheduled for Aletha Diane Fink, 62, of Grand Saline, 11 a.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Caney Creek Cowboy Church, Grand Saline. Arrangements by Hiett’s LyBrand Funeral Home, Wills Point. Mr. Fink was born December 19, 1957, in Dallas, and died October 9, 2020.

