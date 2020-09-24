Alene Lucas
 TYLER — Funeral services are scheduled for Alene Lucas, 88, of TYLER, 1 p.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020, at St. James CME Church, Tyler. Interment, Kilgore Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Brook Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors, TYLER. Mrs. Lucas was born October 7, 1931, in Kilgore, and died September 22, 2020.

Tags

Recommended for you