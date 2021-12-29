Courtesy Alejandro Martinez Dec 29, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Alejandro MartinezTYLER — Rosary for Mr. Alejandro Martinez, 82 of Tyler, will be held on Thursday, December 30, 2021 from 6pm-12am at John R. Harmon Undertaking Company. Mr. Martinez was born on May 3, 1939 and transitioned on December 27, 2021. Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Alejandro Martinez Tyler Rosary John R. Harmon Undertaking Company Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Get Daily Obituary Updates Sent To Your Inbox * indicates required Email Address * First Name Last Name Obituaries Bible verse 12.29.21 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email “Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest.” (Matthew 11:28) Newspaper Ads Funeral Home Subscriber 1/2 WHO WE ARE TMT Bulletin Trending Topics Tyler police searching for missing 21-year-old man NET Health COVID data: Smith County has highest community transmission rate in district Winter is coming: East Texas begins week with record warm temps, could end with flurries Police: Henderson teen sexually assaulted girl he met on Snapchat Wagstaff Classic: Tyler HEAT, Brook Hill, Cumberland Academy pick up wins