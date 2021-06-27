Albino Chavez
GRAND SALINE — Mr. Albino Chavez, 50, of Grand Saline, passed away June 18, 2021, in Minnesota. He was born March 1, 1971, in Mexico. Mass of Christian Burial will be 12 Noon, Monday, June 28, 2021, at St. Celestine Catholic Church with burial in Woodside Cemetery. Rosary will be held 6-8 p.m., Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Bartley Funeral Home.
 
 

