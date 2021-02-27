Albert “Pat” Patillo Benson
HENDERSON — Funeral services for Mr. Albert “Pat” Patillo Benson, 81, of Henderson, will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, March 1, 2021, in the chapel at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Stewart Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, February 28, at the funeral home.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Jacksonville ISD accepts superintendent's resignation
-
Tyler resident addresses Smith County Commissioners court about criminal justice reform
-
Opening doors: How Tyler woman went on lifelong path to help others
-
Dina Laniese Rushing
-
Boys basketball: Chapel Hill eliminated by Kaufman; King's Academy falls in state semifinals