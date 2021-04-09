Albert Eugene “Gene” Combs
HENDERSON — Funeral services for Mr. Albert Eugene “Gene” Combs, 80, of Henderson, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, April 9, 2021, in the chapel at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Duncan Cemetery. Mr. Combs passed away on April 7, 2021. He was born June 26, 1940.
