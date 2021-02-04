Albert Earl Hodge
BIG SANDY — Service For Albert Earl Hodge 77, Big Sandy, Noon Saturday at Mt. Sinia Baptist Church Big Sandy.Burial at New Home Cemetery Gladewater. Dearion & Davis Funeral Parlor in charge of arrangements. Viewing 1 pm until 6 pm. Friday, February 5 at D & D All Faith Chapel Hwy 80 WEST 130 Pear Rd. Gladewater.
