Dearion & Davis Funeral Parlor Gladewater, in charge of arrangements. Viewing 1 pm until 6 pm Friday at D & D All Faith Chapel Hwy 80 West Gladewater.
Alaundria Morrow
HUGHES SPRING — Alaundria Morrow,55, of Hughes Spring service at 11’ O clock Saturday at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church Daingerfield. Burial follows in Mt. Pilgrim Cemetery, Avinger.
Dearion & Davis Funeral Parlor Gladewater, in charge of arrangements. Viewing 1 pm until 6 pm Friday at D & D All Faith Chapel Hwy 80 West Gladewater.
Dearion & Davis Funeral Parlor Gladewater, in charge of arrangements. Viewing 1 pm until 6 pm Friday at D & D All Faith Chapel Hwy 80 West Gladewater.
Newspaper Ads
Bulletin
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Volleyball: Former Brook Hill head coach Sonorah Duty introduced as assistant coach at Tyler Legacy
-
Parents of East Texas toddler hope he wakes up from coma
-
Tyler City Council moves forward with new conference center, construction to begin this summer
-
Funeral for rapper Gregory ‘Shock G’ Jacobs set for Saturday in Tampa
-
Coming Soon: Rusk Fair on the Square adds new additions to old traditions