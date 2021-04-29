Alaundria Morrow
HUGHES SPRING — Alaundria Morrow,55, of Hughes Spring service at 11’ O clock Saturday at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church Daingerfield. Burial follows in Mt. Pilgrim Cemetery, Avinger.
Dearion & Davis Funeral Parlor Gladewater, in charge of arrangements. Viewing 1 pm until 6 pm Friday at D & D All Faith Chapel Hwy 80 West Gladewater.
 
 