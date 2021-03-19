Afton V. Terry
TROUP — Afton Terry, 85, of Troup, went to be with his Lord March 16, 2021. A graveside service will be held on Friday at Mixon Cemetery at 11:00am - with a visitation to be held in the cemetery to begin at 10:30am. The service will be officiated by Bro. Bobby Myers - under the direction of Boren-Conner Funeral Home.
