Abel Vicente
 MT. PLEASANT — Funeral Mass is scheduled for Abel Vicente, 22, of Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m. Wednesday, August 13, 2020, at St. Micheals Catholic Church. Interment, Edwards Cemetery. Visitation, 12 a.m. - 12 p.m. Wednesday, August 11, 2020, at Church. Arrangements by J.C. White Funeral & Cremation Services, Mt. Pleasant. Mr. Vicente was born July 24, 1998, in Dallas, and died August 1, 2020.

Tags

Recommended for you