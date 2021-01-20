Cdr. Aaron W. S. “Sam” Snyder
TYLER - A graveside service will be held for Cdr. Aaron W.S. “Sam” Snyder, of Tyler, at the pavilion in Rose Lawn Cemetery in Tyler at 2:30 p.m. with Dr. Philip Attebery officiating under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home. Sam was born February 3, 1932 in Hutchinson, KS and passed away January 18, 2021.

