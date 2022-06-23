Deanne Nash Cain
TYLER — Deanne Cain passed away peacefully Monday June 20, 2022 in Tyler.
She was born October 20, 1937 to Doris and Henry Nash of Whitehouse, TX. Upon graduation from Whitehouse High School, she married Gus W. Cain of Whitehouse. Upon Gus’s completion of air force service the couple returned to Whitehouse where they were life long residents and raised their family.
Deanne was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is preceded in death by her husband Gus and son Sam Cain.
She is survived by Suzy and Tracy DeMoussett, Kristi Nash and Craig Meyer and Sheri Nash. Grandchildren Sarah Cox Santone and husband Jonathon, Izabella Tischler and Autumn Phillips. Great-grandchildren Paxton and Addison Santone, Peyton Davis and Douglas Phillips along with other loving family members and friends.
The family wishes to thank the care staff of Garden Estates of Tyler where she lived her last few months as well as Hospice of East Texas for their loving care.
A private memorial is planned at the Cain graveside at the Whitehouse Cemetery.