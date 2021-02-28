Deanna Lee Law
CHANDLER — Deanna Lee Law, age 79, of Chandler, Texas passed away on Monday, February 22, 2021. Deanna was born August 19, 1941 in Carl Junction, Missouri to Thomas and Bonnie Schacht.
Deanna was married to the love of her life, Jake Law for 64 years, they lived in Joplin, Mo before moving to Tyler, Tx in 1970 and then found their home in Chandler, Tx where she raised her beautiful family. Her favorite thing to do was spend family time together, especially during the holidays. Deanna also loved to cook and bake, she would always try out new recipes but she was most famous for her apple cobbler.
Deanna is survived by her husband, Jake Law; daughter Carol Barrios (Jim); and son Mike Law (Joi); grandchildren, Lindsey Pautsky (Jacob), Josh Law, and Misty Ferrel (Matt), and great grandchildren Emily, Jackson, Brennon, and Peyton.
Deanna was preceded in death by parents.
A graveside service for Deanna will be held Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 10:00 am at Cathedral in the Pines Memorial Garden, 7825 South Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75703.
