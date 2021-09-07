Deanna Kay Dullard
NEW LONDON — Deanna Kay Kidder Dullard left us early Friday afternoon. One of her fellow Christians at London Baptist Church likes to say that Kay was “the sweetest lady I ever met.” Anyone who knew Kay would agree. Her three children and six grandchildren were her greatest joy. The way John, PJ, and Christine live their lives gave her enormous pride. She so loved John’s wife, Janie, and Christine’s husband, Aaron.
Funeral services for Kay Dullard will be at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at London Baptist Church, with the Reverend Randy Sceroler officiating. Burial will follow at Rusk County Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Henderson.
Visitation will be 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home, Overton.
Kay is survived by her husband, Tom, her precious children, and those six grandchildren, Evie, Bea, Thomas, Jack, Emery Kay, and Ella Jane. She is also survived by her little sister, Patti Torbert, and Patti’s husband, Allan, and their family as well as by her dear brother-in-law, Jerry McGovney, and his family.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home, Overton.