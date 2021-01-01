Dean Edward Morgan
TYLER — Funeral services for Dean Edward Morgan have been scheduled for Saturday, January 2, 2021 12 noon in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Ralph Caraway, Sr. eulogist. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.
Dean Edward Morgan was born to Jimmie and Stanley Morgan in Kaufman, Texas on September 14, 1950.
After moving to Tyler with his adoptive parents Tommie and Pauline Williams, Dean attended Griffin and Dogan Middle School He was a graduate of Emmett Scott High School. He continued his education at Prairie View A&M University. while there he became a member of Alpha Psi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.
Dean was married to D’Juanna Goss and to this union they raised 5 children.
He was employed by Federal Express Ground for 13 years where he retired. After retirement he coached little league football, basketball and baseball. Dean was a referee for TASO in East Texas.
Dean was a member of St. Louis Baptist Church where he served on the usher board.
He was preceded in death by a grandson, and 2 brothers.
Dean is survived by his wife D’Juanna Goss Morgan; sons Dean Morgan II, D’Welvin Morgan, and De’Trich Morgan; daughters De’Andreala Morgan and D’Maryean Morgan. Nine grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. One sister Deborah Hampton and brother Tommie L. Smith, Jr., a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and lifelong friends.
Public viewing Friday at the funeral home Friday 1:00-7:00 pm.
