Dayna Louise Lerouge Cooper
MINEOLA — Dayna L Cooper, a resident of Mineola, TX, died June 2, 2023, of Heart failure. She was 62 years old.
Dayna was born September 1, 1960, in Vancouver, WA to Al & Gladys Lerouge. She was raised in Brush Prairie, WA but moved to Tyler, Texas after she married her husband Neal Cooper in 1982.
She worked in education for 29 years in Texas and was the only one in her family that received a degree higher than a High School Diploma.
Dayna enjoyed her pets as well as computers, photography, camping and traveling.
Survivors include her husband, Neal Cooper of Mineola, TX; stepson, Tracy Cooper of Tyler, TX; sister, Irene Watson of Huntsville, AL; and nieces and nephews in Washington State and Alabama.
Dayna was preceded in death by her parents, Al & Gladys Lerouge; three sisters, Nancy Williams, Janice Haines and Karen Lerouge; and one Nephew, Dale Haines.
Do not send plants or flowers but send a memorial donation to ASPCA (aspca.org).
Celebration Of Life Memorial to be held on June 17th at 2:00 p.m.
Faith Baptist Church
405 S Hart St
Quitman TX 75783