Dawn Owen Castloo

Dawn was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on October 13, 1960, to Jeanan and Rex Owen. As the daughter of a US Forest Ranger, Dawn lived in many places throughout her childhood. Growing up, she lived in Tijeras, NM, Reserve, NM, Decatur, TX, Governador, NM, Flagstaff, AZ, Phoenix, AZ and finally back to Albuquerque, NM, where she graduated from El Dorado High School in 1978. Her sense of adventure and love of the mountains has always been a part of her life.
Dawn enjoyed being “Dede” and spoiling her grandson, playing in her flower beds, riding motorcycles with her husband “Kimbo”, spending time with her parents, loving on her dogs, and being in the mountains.
Dawn is best described as kind, loving, thoughtful and happy. Over the years she enjoyed the challenges of several professions. She was an engineering assistant at a forensic laboratory SEAL Corporation, an administrative assistant in the merchandising dept. at Brookshire’s Grocery Company, and finally a licensed All-Lines insurance adjuster at KCA Adjusting. Dawn was learning more each day in the insurance industry and looked forward to a time when she could travel more and use her skills to assess damages and help others. Kim & Dawn had traveled to several hurricane areas in the past and enjoyed the adventure and the ability to help others who had suffered loss. For the last several years, Dawn dedicated much of her time providing love and care for her father who suffers from Alzheimer’s.
Dawn was preceded in death by her niece, Jessi Hale; sister-in-law, Pamela Owen; grandparents, Hazel & W.D. McKenzie, and Jewel & H.E. Owen.
Survivors include, James K. (Kim) Castloo of Tyler, TX; daughter and son-in-law, Mary and Matthew Stephens of Lindale, TX; son, David Pyron of Tyler, TX; and parents, Jeanan and Rex Owen of Alba, TX. She is also survived by her grandson (Dede’s Baby), Maverick Stephens. In addition, she is survived by her brother, Phillip Owen of Alba, TX; sister and brother-in-law Shanna and Jeff Hale of Albuquerque, NM; brother and sister-in-law, Dana and Brett Owen of Hillsboro, OR, as well as nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her beloved dogs, Cubby and Loki.
If desired, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105, or Hospice of East Texas at 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, Texas 75701.