Da’Vontrius “Fats” Henderson
TYLER — Funeral services for Mr. Da’Vontrius Henderson, 17 of Tyler, will be held on Saturday, 11 am in the sanctuary of North Tenneha Church of Christ with Brother Edward Robinson serving as eulogist. FACE MASK REQUIRED. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Company. Mr. Henderson was born on January 29, 2004 and passed on July 4, 2021. Public viewing will be held on Friday from 2-8 pm at the funeral home.
