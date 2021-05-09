David Wray
MARSHALL, TEXAS — A memorial service for Mr. David Wray, age 59 of Marshall, Texas, is scheduled for 3:00 PM Saturday, May 15, 2021 at the Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale, Texas with Skyler Shively officiating. David passed away Tuesday, April 25, 2021 at his residence in Marshal, Texas. He was born on April 13, 1962 in Tyler, Texas to Billy Thomas Wray, Sr. and Dallas Vondal (Alford) Wray. David was a veteran of the United States Army. After service, he became a land surveyor and spent the rest of his life surveying, an occupation he truly loved. David enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, spending time on Caddo Lake, cooking out with friends and family, and having a good time living in the moment. He especially loved spending time with his grand daughter whom he called “chicken hawk”. David was preceded in death by his father, Billy Thomas Wray, Sr., sister, Karen Denise Layne, and brother, Billy Thomas Wray, Jr. He is survived by his children, Tory Coats of Frankston, Texas; Colby Wray and Leslie Wakefield of Tyler, Texas; Saige Wray and Eric Welsh of Tyler, Texas; mother, Dallas Vondal (Alford) Wray of Lindale, Texas; sister and brother-in-law, Traci and Scott Parker of Lindale, Texas; grandchildren, Abby, Blaine, Kennedi, Ivy and Railey “Chicken Hawk”, along with many nieces and nephews.
