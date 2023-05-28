David Walter Bywaters II
WHITEHOUSE — David Walter Bywaters, II of Dallas, TX passed away on May 22, 2023 at 80 years old. Son of David W. Bywaters, Sr. and Dorothy M. Bywaters. Raised on a ranch in Hamilton, Texas (1943-48), Paris, Texas (1948-50) and grew up in Dallas. He graduated in 1961 from Highland Park High School where he played on the Scots football team. Went to college at Virginia Military Institute (VMI). Upon graduating from VMI in 1965, he was commissioned as a US Army officer. After serving in the military, he began his career in banking. He worked for Oak Cliff Savings and Loan, Interfirst Bank and Bank of Texas. With his infectious smile and laughter, David garnered many friends and clients. After retiring, David moved to a private fishing club lake south of Tyler, Texas, to focus on his passions of hunting and fishing with friends and family. Socially, David was a member of the Idlewild, Terpsichorean and Preston Center Rotary Clubs. He was a master of French toast, bacon and smoking a turkey. He taught his kids and grandkids how to bait a hook and set the line, but he’d always take the fish off if you didn’t want to touch it. He was fiercely loyal. Made friends for life. Was the World’s Greatest Dad and had a mug to prove it. He was so loved and will be greatly missed. He was predeceased by his parents and sister, Patricia B. Waller. He is survived by his three children and their families: Melinda B. Downey (David), Catherine B. Kivlan (John), David W. Bywaters, III “Trey” (Allie) and two grandchildren, Jane Bywaters and Brynn Bywaters. He is also survived by Ban Bywaters (Kathleen), Bill Bywaters(Kay), Lauren Glass, nephews and nieces and many close friends. Celebration of life service will be held at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church at 2pm on July 17, 2023 (8011 Colgate, Dallas, TX). Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Ducks Unlimited or the American Lung Association.