David W. Weik
TYLER — David W. Weik passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 30, 2021. Born on February 6, 1957 in Des Moines, IA, he loved fishing, tree work, dogs and his children. David moved to Tyler, TX in 2012 where he met his wife Kristi shortly after. They married on December 13, 2014. He loved to be outdoors and researched all of the best electronics before they came out. His family and friends always knew they could count on him to heavily research before buying. David grew up helping his parents breed golden retrievers which helped develop his love of dogs. Being in the trees doing work was his happy place!
David is survived by his wife Kristi, daughter Laura and her mother Tam, brothers Thom (Vicki) and Phillip (Lisa), niece Sarah (Jesse), nephews Adam, Nathan, Christopher and Matthew. He is proceeded in death by his daughter Ellie, parents Phyllis and Frank (June), grandparents, and several aunts and uncles.
Memorial services will be held on Friday, February 5, 2021 at 11 am at Unity Church in Tyler, TX. It will also be live streamed on Facebook. To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.

