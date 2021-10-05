David Rice
TYLER — A memorial service for David Rice, 41, of Tyler will be held on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home in Tyler with Sister Teresa Khirallah and Sister Dorothy Eggering officiating.
Mr. Rice passed away October 1st, 2021 He was born February 22, 1980 in Bastrop to Carl Wayne Rice and Karen Bridges Toledo. He grew up in Smithville, Texas with his sister Lacey. He spent his summers running the roads, fishing and swimming in the Colorado river, getting into trouble, playing sports, and hanging out at his Granny and Pawpaw’s. After graduating in 1998 from Smithville High School, he moved to Tyler to go to Tyler Junior College to pursue a degree in Information Technology. He held two jobs in college, one where he met his future wife, Katherine. They married in 2006 and had their son, David, in 2011. From the day little David was born, they were best friends. David worked at the Andrews Center in Tyler for almost 15 years as the Network Administrator. After leaving there, he was a systems engineer for Suddenlink Communications then ended his career as a systems engineer for Christus Trinity Mother Frances.
David had an incredible sense of humor and a huge heart. He loved sports, smoking and grilling, Texas A&M, and his family. He was an amazing husband, father, son, brother, and friend. He will forever be missed.
David was preceded in death by his grandparents, Roy and Joyce Adams and Homer Carl Rice. David is survived by his wife, Katherine; his son, David; his sister, Lacey Barnhart and husband, Kerry Barnhart; and nephew, Haden Lafayette; mother, Karen Bridges Toledo and husband, Pat Toledo; father, Carl Wayne Rice; stepmom, Karen Rice; and stepsister, Ashley Rice; Granny Wilma Rice; as well as numerous other loved ones.