David Nathaneal Verver
TYLER — Memorial services for David Nathaneal Verver, 82, of Tyler will be held on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Ed Wandling officiating.
Mr. Verver passed away Wednesday, February 22, 2023 in Tyler. He was born September 13, 1940 in Donna, Texas to Gumaro Verver and Margarita Anguiano Verver.
David attended elementary, junior high, and high school in Irving through his junior year. In his senior year he attended Holding Institute in Laredo, Texas, and graduated in 1960. In 1961 he joined the United States Air Force and was assigned to Walker AFB, Roswell, New Mexico, where he served until May 1965.
He met Carolyn Lum after high school graduation. They married on April 13, 1963. Following his honorable discharge from the Air Force, they returned to Irving and in 1967 he worked for Trans Texas Airlines, beginning a career in the airline industry spanning 35 years with Texas International and Continental Airlines. He retired in May 2002.
David became involved in the early development of the Irving Soccer Association, starting as coach in 1970 and managing as many as three teams simultaneously. In addition to serving in multiple capacities and influencing the growth of the ISA, he also served as head coach for the boys and girls varsity high school teams at Irving High School. In addition to soccer, his hobbies included listening to marching bands, fishing from his boat at Lake Grapevine, testing flight simulator apps, watching his beloved Dallas Cowboys, and fostering a passion for vintage airplanes.
At retirement, David and Carolyn moved from Irving to East Texas, settling in Tyler. David became a volunteer with the Historic Aviation Memorial Museum at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport, running their gift shop until 2016.
David was a member of the Edom United Methodist Church and Pleasant Retreat Methodist Church, Tyler.
Preceded in death by his parents, Gumaro and Margarita Verver, brothers, Daniel Verver, Carlos Verver, and Elionel Verver. David is survived by his loving family including wife, Carolyn of 59 years; son, D. Jeffrey Verver (Julie); daughter, Shannon Verver Sherwood; son, Larry Verver (Jessica); granddaughters, Lucinda Sherwood, Liliana Sherwood, Penelope Verver; grandson, Tyson Verver; and sister, Yanina Ester Carelock. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
If desired, memorials may be made to The Hospice of East Texas at www.hospiceofeasttexas.org, or to the United States Soccer Foundation at Donate - U.S. Soccer Foundation (https://ussoccerfoundation.org).