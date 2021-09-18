David McDaniel
TYLER — A funeral service for David McDaniel of Tyler, is scheduled at 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville. Mike Blumn will officiate. A visitation will begin at 1 p.m.
David passed away on September 13, 2021. He was born in Logansport, Louisiana on January 3, 1945 to Andrew and Willie (McCray) McDaniel.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Glenna “Tootsie” Weaver; son, Paul Smith and wife Julie, and Tonya McFarland and husband Steve; and his grandchildren Ryan, Ramie, Aubrey, Paula, Mason, J.W., Dessie, Joshua and Jason; and several nieces and nephews and host of friends.
Honorary pallbearers are grandsons and son-in-law, Craig Weaver.
Private graveside services will be held at a later date.