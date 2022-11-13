David Mabus
MINEOLA — Charles David Mabus, 68, of Mineola, passed away peacefully on the morning of November 5th, 2022.
David lived life to the fullest. Known by many as, “Old Bob,” he enjoyed entertaining with his comedy, and was also a substantial vocalist. David had a boxing career of over 10 years in the Texas Golden Gloves, winning many awards as an amateur boxer. He also loved to ride his motorcycle and could often be seen cruising around on his Harley.
David was loved by most and will be missed by many. May we rest easy knowing that he is home with The Father. His joyful laugh echoing through the streets of gold.