David Lewis O’Dell, Sr.
TYLER — Services for David Lewis O’Dell, Sr., 82, of Tyler will be held on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Lon Graham officiating. Burial will follow at Whitehouse Cemetery under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Mr. O’Dell passed away Wednesday, January 27, 2021 in Tyler. He was born October 26, 1938, in Tyler, to William Delmar and Sarah Lura O’Dell.
David was a member of The Woods Baptist Church. He was a mason, a member of The Scottish Rite and a Shriner. He graduated from Tyler High in 1957 and attended Tyler Junior College. He went to work for G.E./Trane in 1959 and worked there until he retired in 2002.
David was preceded in death by his parents, William and Sarah O’Dell; his sister, Billie Jean Buckner; brother, Delmar O’Dell; two brothers-in-law, T.D. Brown and Melford Buckner; nephew, Randy Brown; and niece, Linda Buckner.
He is survived by his loving family including his wife of 57 years, Martha Jane O’Dell; his daughters, Martha (Marty) Rosalee Walker (Phillip) of Tyler, Mitzi Jane McKinney (Andrew) of Tyler; son, David Lewis O’Dell, Jr. (Rhedorah) of Tyler; grandchildren, John Michael Walker (Lesley) of Whitehouse, Andrew David Walker (Jessica) of Larue, Ethan Rew McKinney and Adalae Rose (Rosey) McKinney, both of Tyler; sister, Rosalee Brown and niece, Susan Kay Brown of Chapel Hill and many more nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Phillip Walker, Andrew McKinney, John Walker, Andrew Walker, Greg Wright and Steve Wright.
Visitation will be on Saturday, February 6, from 9:00-10:00 am. at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Woods Baptist Church, 4502 University Blvd., Tyler, Texas 75707.
