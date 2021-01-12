David Lee Wright
TYLER — David Lee Wright, 77, of Tyler passed away on January 9, 2021, in Tyler. He was born April 16, 1943, in Jacksonville, Texas, to the late Carl and Kathleen Horton Wright.
Graveside service for Mr. Wright will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at Ebenezer Cemetery, Arp with Reverend Atwell Hankins officiating.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home, Overton.
Highly regarded in the community, David was honest, straightforward, and well-spoken. He was a member of Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler. He knew everyone in town and was an excellent negotiator who always interacted with a strong sense of kindness and integrity. David followed in his father’s footsteps with his love and aptitude for managing cattle and land on the century-old Wright farm, established in 1894 just outside of Troup. Every Saturday he could be found at Tri-County Livestock or Steele’s Feed. He earned a master’s degree from East Texas State University and was state president of the FFA. His agricultural knowledge and leadership skills were shared with the students he served as a teacher in Bullard and Overton and as Overton High School principal.
He was married to the love of his life, Rose Byrum Wright. Everything Papa did was out of love for his family, and his favorite pastimes were enjoying time with his grandchildren and spending afternoons with his domino buddies. He will be missed very much by all of them.
Survivors include his wife, Rose. His children: Melynda Cook and husband Chris of Overton, Delisa Anthony and husband Billy of Missouri City, Allen Lee and wife Lisa of Tyler, Janet Lee of Tyler, and Jennifer Lee of Tyler. His sister Linda Geddie and niece Erin Geddie. His beloved grandchildren: Nicholas Cook, Nolan Anthony, Jordan Anthony, Jake Alfaro, Adam Alfaro, Luke Alfaro, Sara Wallace and Cole Wallace.
Pallbearers are his beloved grandsons.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home, Overton.
Masks and social distancing are required throughout the visitation and graveside service.
Online registration and condolences are available at www.cottlefuneralhome.com.
