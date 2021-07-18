David Lee Machiavello
TYLER — David Lee Machiavello was born to Anthony and Patty Machiavello on January 19, 1959 in Memphis, Tennessee. He passed from this life into the presence of Jesus Christ on July 14, 2021 at the age of 62. He married the love of his life, Terri, on July 20, 1985. Together, they raised seven children in a Godly and happy home.
David was a Primitive Baptist minister for twenty years and was the pastor of Tyler Primitive Baptist Church. His ministry was devoted to the truth of the gospel, unity, fellowship, encouraging young ministers, and exalting Christ. He had a burning desire to serve God’s people wherever they were.
He was also a Registered Nurse serving as Nursing House Supervisor at UT Health in North Campus.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Patty Machiavello and his sister, Debbie Fulmer.
David is survived by his beloved wife of 35 years, Terri Machiavello; sister, Judy Guess (Zack); seven children: Joshua Machiavello (Rachel); Joseph Machiavello; Deborah Machiavello; James Machiavello (Anna); Jacob Machiavello (Heather); Bethany Wise (David); Rebekah Machiavello; four grandchildren: David Keith Machiavello, Charles Machiavello, Benjamin Machiavello, Rosa Machiavello.
Pallbearers are Joshua Machiavello, Joseph Machiavello, James Machiavello, Jacob Machiavello, Noah Guess, Justin Poe, Chris Fulmer, and Mike Huneycutt.
Visitation will be held on Monday, July 19, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. followed by funeral services at 11:00 a.m. at Tyler Primitive Baptist Church with Elder Isaac Guess officiating. A graveside service will be held immediately after at Rose Lawn Cemetery in Tyler.