David Lawrence “Larry” Glass

Larry earned a Master’s degree in Geology from TCU, then joined the R.O.T.C., commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the United States Air Force where he served three years as a navigator. He was stationed in England and Spain and was able to spend his leave time extensively travelling across Europe. This taste for travel stayed with him throughout his lifetime.
He was a commodities trader and accomplished pianist.
Larry was preceded in death by his wife, Lynda Ruth Ballenger of Midland, TX. To them were born sons Robert David Glass and Jefferson Lawrence Glass. Larry and Lynda were devoted parents that provided a Christian spiritual foundation for their sons. Larry also demonstrated the value of hard work, he showed them what to do and made sure they did it.
It is a fortunate thing for a man to find one love in his lifetime but it is a blessing of the Lord indeed to have two such helpmates. Some time after Lynda’s passing Larry took to being noticeably absent for the morning work orders at the ranch. It wasn’t too long it was revealed that instead of trading commodities on the web, he was surfing for a wife. The Lord led Larry to Mary Helen Walker (Heidelberg) of Jacksonville, Texas. Mary Helen took to the adventure of being a west Texas rancher’s wife. She threw herself into working alongside of him gathering sheep/ cattle overseeing the Quarter Horses and making a house a home once again.
Larry was a loving, generous man, the perfect example of what God intended for a life well lived.
He was preceded in death by his parents James David Glass and Willie Key, his wife Lynda and their infant son William R;y, brother, James Lynn Glass; and sister, Willene Glass Boger.
Larry is survived by his wife Mary Helen, sons, Robert David Glass, his wife, Brooke, and their children of Spur, Texas; and Riley, his wife Chloe Beth, daughter Rachel, son Ben. He is also survived by son Jefferson Lawrence Glass and his wife Priscilla of Keller, Texas, daughter Emily, sons Andrew, Grayson, and Daniel as well as a number of nieces and nephews.