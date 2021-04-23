David L. Twomey
BULLARD — Mr. David Lynn Twomey of Bullard passed away peacefully at home on Saturday morning, April 17 at the age of 68.
David was born on October 2, 1952 in Syracuse, New York to Marie Yvonne Twomey (née Poirier) and Donald Charles Twomey. He served in the United States Army for almost four years until he was honorably discharged in 1976.
David graduated from the University of Maryland in 1978 with a Master’s degree in Audiology, and in July 1984 he opened Audiology Associates of East Texas alongside his wife to ultimately serve the Tyler and surrounding communities for almost 40 years. During this time, David took great joy in helping his numerous patients improve their lives through better hearing, and was proud to build long-lasting relationships with many of them. Beyond his medical practice, David was also a member of Green Acres Baptist Church for the past four decades.
David is survived by his loving wife Karen Twomey; his sons Shaun, Justin, and Denny; five grandchildren, Declan, Brendan, Caleb, Samuel and Madeline; his mother Marie Twomey; sister Christine Twomey Brabant; and brother Rick Twomey. He is preceded in death by his father Donald.
Services for David will be held on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler, Texas. Rev. Nilon Elliott and Rev. Jerry Cronan will officiate the service, and in accordance with David’s wishes he will be cremated prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice of East Texas Foundation (hospiceofeasttexas.org) or Samaritan’s Purse (samaritanspurse.org).
Newspaper Ads
Bulletin
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
DNA technology leads to arrest of man accused of sexually assaulting girl at East Texas camp
-
Tyler father jailed as daughter's frostbitten feet get amputated
-
Child found unresponsive in Tyler motel bathtub dies, investigation ongoing
-
Plano man charged after alleged Bullard teens abduction report
-
Mr. Benjamin A. Robertson